When the writer Alison Rose died last September at the age of 81, she was remembered as “The New Yorker’s femme fatale.” First employed at the magazine as a receptionist, the erstwhile model became romantically entangled with at least three of the publication’s married writers. Rose later became a New Yorker contributor herself and candidly chronicled the ups and downs of those relationships in the buzzy 1996 article “How I Became a Single Woman,” which led to her publishing a memoir, Better Than Sane: Tales from a Dangling Girl, in 2004.

“She so took the dive when she profiled somebody,” filmmaker James L. Brooks told The Times, referring in part to Rose’s exhaustive article on Albert Brooks, which is as funny as it is penetrating. But as a New Yorker writer, she was far better known for her Talk of the Town pieces—relatively breezy vignettes packed with in-the-moment reportage and vivid detail.

For the Talk story “Survival of the Hippest,” published in June 1993 and shared below, Rose hung out with Donald Fagen as he was putting the finishing touches on his second solo album, Kamakiriad. Having fallen asleep while listening to the record, Rose wakes up and remembers Fagen telling her about a nightmare: his girlfriend thinks he’s ugly! The piece never totally shakes off the feel of a lightly surreal dream. Walter Becker makes a brief appearance, singing malt-shop pop alongside his songwriting partner, and at the end of the evening Rose and Fagen share an affectionate farewell that seems almost too cinematic to believe.

Survival of the Hippest

By Alison Rose

The New Yorker (June 7, 1993)

I fell asleep listening to “Kamakiriad” one night and woke up at 5 a.m. in a panic, and remembered Donald Fagen talking about his nightmares. Donald, of course, is an intellectual rock-and-roller—one half of Steely Dan. At the time he talked about his nightmares, he had been in the next-to-last stages of making the “Kamakiriad” album. “I had a nightmare the other night that my girlfriend said I was ugly,” Donald said, with no trace of expression in his voice. His spirit is in slower motion than other people’s. “And I kept protesting that I used to be ugly, but I wasn’t ugly anymore. And she was saying that I was still ugly.” Donald, who has a full, melodica player’s mouth, was hunched over, in a short black leather jacket, and he looked like a cross between Seymour Glass and Montgomery Clift.

“When I toured with Steely Dan, in the early seventies,” Donald said, “I used to have recurring dreams that someone in the front row would mimic all my gestures as I was doing them. Like, if I was singing they would open their mouth at the same time I was opening my mouth. Whatever I was doing, they would do it.”

Donald learned how to sing from his mother. “My father went to work early in the morning, leaving the two of us to fill the day, out on the Jersey frontier. She knew hundreds of songs and she sang one after another. We lived in a two-family house in Passaic. I think it was sort of a frumpy, late-forties-style house. And then we moved to this housing-development thing, and it was very shocking to me.”

I lay there and remembered Donald in his recording studio, on a gray sofa with pink flecks in it, saying, “I used to take the bus in to New York. I’d go to the Village Vanguard or this place called Slugs. At the Vanguard, they put me on the kiddie banquettes, there near the drums. I saw Charlie Mingus there once. I had a little conversation with the piano player Jaki Byard, you know, and I asked him a few musical questions and he was really nice to me. And occasionally I’d miss the last bus, which was at one-thirty, I think, and I’d sleep on a bench in the Port Authority.”

I remembered one night at the Paramount Hotel with Donald. Walter Becker, the other half of Steely Dan, was there. Walter has what Donald calls “this blond, Aryan-looking complexion.” Walter produced “Kamakiriad” and plays guitar on it. Donald and Walter are like one person. I asked which one wrote the Steely Dan lyric where the sailor “blacked out on the stairs,” and Walter said, “We both did.” I asked them to sing “Rikki Don’t Lose That Number” for me, and they sang a few bars of the Four Seasons’ “Walk Like a Man.” I asked Walter what he really thought about Donald, and he said, “Somewhere between Dinah Shore and the Marquis de Sade.”

At around eleven-thirty that night, outside the Paramount, Walter was waving goodbye, and Donald gave me a quick kiss. He said my lipstick tasted like “little Jewish candies.” I remembered that, and how he had said that though he still had nightmares, “if I can make it to the studio without being hit by a Plymouth Fury, I’m all right.”

Then I got up, had some coffee, and went to work.

