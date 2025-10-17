Expanding Dan

Expanding Dan

Expanding Dan
Expanding Dan
Becker and Fagen on 'Alive in America'
2
Preview
0:00
-1:27

Becker and Fagen on 'Alive in America'

The 30th anniversary celebration of Steely Dan's first live album continues.
Jake Malooley's avatar
Jake Malooley
Oct 17, 2025
∙ Paid
2
Share

On this day 30 years ago, Steely Dan released their first live album. We kicked off the anniversary celebration of Alive in America with last week’s newsletter, which featured Donald Fagen’s 1995 appearance on Dan Neer’s Up Close radio series. In this edition, Walter Becker joins Fagen to discuss the album as part of Words + Music, a Warner Bros. promotional series produced by the late journalist Davin Seay. Becker and Fagen talk about relearning old songs by listening to their greatest-hits albums, freshening up classics such as “Reelin' in the Years” with dynamic new arrangements, and how they approached picking their setlists for Steely Dan’s early-’90s tours.

You may also enjoy…
'Alive in America' turns 30

'Alive in America' turns 30

Jake Malooley
·
Oct 11
Read full story
Steely Dan's rare 'Royal Scam' radio appearance

Steely Dan's rare 'Royal Scam' radio appearance

Jake Malooley
·
Apr 3
Read full story
Becker and Fagen recreate the '60s jazz radio of their youth

Becker and Fagen recreate the '60s jazz radio of their youth

Jake Malooley
·
Jan 16
Read full story

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Jake Malooley
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture