When Steely Dan released their first live album in October 1995, there could not have been a more fitting title than Alive in America. For most of the ’80s, Walter Becker and Donald Fagen’s jazz-rock colossus was presumed dead and buried. But in 1993, the concertgoing public paid witness to a kind of miraculous resurrection. In the mode of Dr. Frankenst…
'Alive in America' turns 30
A look back at Steely Dan's first live album, with a 1995 interview with Donald Fagen
Oct 11, 2025
A podcast about Steely Dan, featuring interviews, audio stories, and themed music mixes.
