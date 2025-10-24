Anthony Jackson

Anthony Jackson, the esteemed bassist who pioneered the six-string “contrabass” guitar, died on Sunday. He was 73. Perhaps his most widely known performance was the funked-up groove on the O’Jays’ immortal 1973 hit “For the Love of Money,” on which he is credited alongside Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff as a co-writer.

When Walter Becker and Donald Fagen began assembling musicians in New York City to cut rhythm tracks for the album that would become Gaucho, they called Jackson, who was then in his late 20s. That’s Jackson’s slippery bass you hear propelling a tour of the Los Angeles underworld in “Glamour Profession.” He also did sessions for the title track, “Gaucho,” and ended up having an all too common Steely Dan experience: slaving away in the studio only to later hear someone else playing his part on the record—something that still seemed to bug him 40 years later. (He would later appear on two tracks, “I.G.Y.” and “Ruby Baby,” from Fagen’s 1982 solo album The Nightfly.)

Over the past few years, I made a number of unsuccessful attempts to connect with Jackson, unaware that he was privately suffering from Parkinson’s disease. Thankfully, back in November 2020, he discussed his work with Steely Dan in a lengthy video conference hosted by the Berklee College of Music Bass Department that featured bassists and drummers who had recorded or played live with Becker and Fagen. What follows are Jackson’s recollections drawn from that talk. I’ve lightly edited his words for length, clarity, and thematic flow.