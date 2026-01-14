Becker and Fagen make a mixtape (Part 2)

When the journalist Vic Garbarini asked Walter Becker and Donald Fagen to choose their favorite songs for his “60 Minutes” column in Guitar World, the Steely Dan duo gave him more than an hour’s worth of music. In addition to the dozen tracks they discussed for the March 2000 issue, they briefly mentioned 10 others, including proto power pop from the Byrds, a lushly orchestrated Bacharach and David joint performed by Dionne Warwick, and a Desmond Dekker chune that Becker described as “intergalactic reggae.” In this mixtape you’ll hear all of the glorious leftovers: mournful Motown balladry, searing Chicago blues, and an R&B confection Fagen called “pure sexiness.”

More ear candy…