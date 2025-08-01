Classic Albums—Steely Dan: Aja...now with producer commentary!

When this piece was originally published in April 2023, Substack had not yet completed its platform-wide rollout of native video. Subscribers had to make an awkward jump to a private Dropbox file to watch the Classic Albums episode with exclusive commentary from producer Martin R. Smith. Now, thanks to Substack’s video post option for publishers, you can watch it with greater ease. And for those who have subscribed to Expanding Dan over the past couple years, this may be totally new to you.

“I’ve basically been able to make programs about my record collection,” the documentarian Martin R. Smith tells me when I reach the 67-year-old by video conference at his home in London. “They say never meet your heroes. But I did, and it worked.”