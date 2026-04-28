Donald Fagen was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2024.

I hadn’t yet taken a sip of coffee this morning when I received an email alerting me to a splashy New York Times Magazine feature: the 30 greatest living American songwriters, as decided by a panel of more than 250 “music insiders” and a half dozen Times critics.

I clicked and began thumbing through the list, which is in no particular order.

Stevie Wonder… Paul Simon… Taylor Swift…

Scroll, scroll, scroll.

Brian and Eddie Holland… Dolly Parton… Diane Warren…

Scroll, scroll, scroll.

Carole King… Outkast… Willie Nelson…

Scroll, scroll, scroll.

Kendrick Lamar… Dylan… the Boss…

I zoomed past a photo of Smokey Robinson and his mesmerizing green eyes when my iPhone screen bounced. I’d reached the dead end of the page. Had I somehow missed him? I began the climb back up the list a bit more carefully this time.

Bad Bunny… Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis… Lana Del Rey… Valerie Simpson… Mariah Carey… Stephin Merritt… Babyface… Fiona Apple… Young Thug… Lionel Richie… Missy Elliott… Jay-Z… Lucinda Williams…

Where, I wondered, is the magnificent one, the one and only one, Mr. Steely Dan and whatever?