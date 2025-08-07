Donald Fagen talks about 'Eminent Hipsters' with Leonard Lopate (RIP)

Eminent Hipsters by Donald Fagen; Leonard Lopate circa 1993

Leonard Lopate, who spent more than 30 years behind a microphone as a New York Public Radio talk-show host, died on August 5. He was 84. In this segment from The Leonard Lopate Show, which aired on WNYC in 2013, Lopate interviewed Donald Fagen about his “art-o-biography,” Eminent Hipsters.