Donald Fagen talks about 'Eminent Hipsters' with Leonard Lopate (RIP)
Donald Fagen talks about 'Eminent Hipsters' with Leonard Lopate (RIP)

In a 2013 interview, Fagen discusses his memoir with the longtime New York radio host who died this week.
Jake Malooley's avatar
Jake Malooley
Aug 07, 2025
Eminent Hipsters by Donald Fagen; Leonard Lopate circa 1993

Leonard Lopate, who spent more than 30 years behind a microphone as a New York Public Radio talk-show host, died on August 5. He was 84. In this segment from The Leonard Lopate Show, which aired on WNYC in 2013, Lopate interviewed Donald Fagen about his “art-o-biography,” Eminent Hipsters.

