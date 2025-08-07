Leonard Lopate, who spent more than 30 years behind a microphone as a New York Public Radio talk-show host, died on August 5. He was 84. In this segment from The Leonard Lopate Show, which aired on WNYC in 2013, Lopate interviewed Donald Fagen about his “art-o-biography,” Eminent Hipsters.
Donald Fagen talks about 'Eminent Hipsters' with Leonard Lopate (RIP)
In a 2013 interview, Fagen discusses his memoir with the longtime New York radio host who died this week.
Aug 07, 2025
You might also enjoy…
Expanding Dan
A podcast about Steely Dan, featuring interviews, audio stories, and themed music mixes.A podcast about Steely Dan, featuring interviews, audio stories, and themed music mixes.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Share this post