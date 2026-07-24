Expanding Dan

Expanding Dan

Expanding Dan
Expanding Dan
Donald Fagen waits all night for calls like these
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Donald Fagen waits all night for calls like these

In a never-before-published appearance on the call-in show 'Rockline' from 1983, Fagen hears from listeners about his debut solo album, 'The Nightfly.'
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Jake Malooley
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Donald Fagen in New York City’s Chinatown, 1983

When Donald Fagen appeared on the call-in radio show Rockline in January 1983, the buzzword of the moment was “digital.” Still traumatized by the “Second Arrangement” erasure, Fagen had jumped at the opportunity to make his debut solo album using 3M’s cutting-edge digital recording system, which allowed for the creation of backup tracks without generation loss as well as sound quality with unparalleled crispness and clarity.

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