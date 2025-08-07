Expanding Dan

Donald Fagen discusses 'Sunken Condos' with Leonard Lopate (RIP)
Donald Fagen discusses 'Sunken Condos' with Leonard Lopate (RIP)

In a 2012 interview, Fagen and Michael Leonhart talk about Fagen's fourth solo album with the longtime New York radio host who died this week.
Jake Malooley's avatar
Jake Malooley
Aug 07, 2025
Transcript
Leonard Lopate, Michael Leonhart, and Donald Fagen in 2012

Leonard Lopate, who spent more than 30 years behind a microphone as a New York Public Radio talk-show host, died on August 5. He was 84. In this segment of The Leonard Lopate Show, which aired on WNYC in 2012, Lopate interviewed Donald Fagen about his fourth solo album, Sunken Condos, alongside Michael Leonhart, the longtime Steely Dan band member who produced the record.

