Donald Fagen discusses 'Sunken Condos' with Leonard Lopate (RIP)

Leonard Lopate, Michael Leonhart, and Donald Fagen in 2012

Leonard Lopate, who spent more than 30 years behind a microphone as a New York Public Radio talk-show host, died on August 5. He was 84. In this segment of The Leonard Lopate Show, which aired on WNYC in 2012, Lopate interviewed Donald Fagen about his fourth solo album, Sunken Condos, alongside Michael Leonhart, the longtime Steely Dan band member who produced the record.