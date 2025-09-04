“We don’t necessarily try to communicate any specific thing to the listener,” Donald Fagen said in 1974, when asked about the open-ended nature of Steely Dan’s lyrics. “It’s more or less we try to communicate an impression, and the listener has the freedom to interpret as he wants.”

Readings of the same song—be it “Midnite Cruiser” or “Doctor Wu” or “Third World Man”—will often vary wildly. For Danfans, that’s a feature, not a bug. During the Web 1.0 era of the internet, a person known as Oleander put out a call to fellow obsessives for far-out “lyric interpretations/shared delusions,” and began publishing the submissions on a site called Fever Dreams.

“Fundamentalists beware,” Oleander warned visitors, “herein you will find interpretations, exegeses, wild associations, whiffs of bullshit, and continual evidence that meaning is largely in the id of the beholder.” The site quickly became a popular destination in the nascent Steely Dan online ecosystem.