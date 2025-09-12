Last week’s newsletter featured an interview with “Oleander,” the enigmatic creator of Fever Dreams, the original Steely Dan lyrics interpretation website. During that conversation, we acknowledged the person who salvaged the site from the Wayback Machine years after it had shut down and made it available in archived form at a different address.

“I’m still not sure who that was, but I am very grateful to them for doing that,” Oleander told me. “I sort of let it go into the ether, and it would’ve been lost forever.”

As I came to find out, the savior of Fever Dreams is an engineer in his late 30s named Ben (last name withheld at his request). He was raised in Buffalo, New York, by parents who passed their love of Steely Dan on to their son. Over the phone a few months ago, Ben and I spoke about his longtime affection for Fever Dreams, and how he came to revive the site.

