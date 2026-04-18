Steely Dan in 1993, featuring Peter Erskine and Tom Barney | Courtesy of Peter Erskine

Break out the hats and hooters: Steely Dan’s Alive in America is being released today on vinyl for the first time. The 1995 album, documenting the band’s return to live performance after an absence of nearly 20 years, has been refashioned as a 180-gram double LP in a limited-edition pressing of 4,000 being sold as a Record Store Day exclusive.

Earlier this week I talked separately with two of the most revered musicians featured on Alive in America, drummer Peter Erskine and bassist Tom Barney, who shared their experiences on the 1993 and ’94 tours captured on the album. Erskine was speaking from his home in California on the heels of this month’s release of Peregrine, an album he recorded with pianist Alan Pasqua and bassist Scott Colley. Barney was calling from New York, where he has played in the orchestra for The Lion King musical on Broadway for nearly 30 years.

They spoke about the pressures of serving as the rhythmic backbone of Steely Dan’s comeback, the thrills and quirks of playing with Walter Becker and Donald Fagen, and why “Fuck Bernard Purdie!” was once given as a performance note.

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