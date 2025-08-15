Donald Fagen and Lavon Collins of Roche Collins performing at Levon Helm Studios in April

In April, a curious video began circulating among Steely Dan fans online. It showed a trio of very young-looking musicians playing with the silver-haired eminence Donald Fagen.

The performance at the Barn at Levon Helm Studios in Woodstock, New York, was the first time Fagen had been seen onstage since Steely Dan canceled the last nine of their tour dates with the Eagles in the spring of 2024. The show also marked his first public appearance following the October 2024 death of his wife of more than 30 years, the singer-songwriter Libby Titus.

Exactly how, fans wondered, had the Nightfly been coaxed back behind the piano? To get the story, I spoke in April to the members of Roche Collins: Ronan Roche and Sam Cousins, who trade guitar and bass, and drummer Lavon “Lee” Collins. At that time, all of them were 17.

Collins’s mother, the singer-songwriter Amy Helm, is the daughter of Titus and Levon Helm, the famed drummer and vocalist of the Band. Which makes Fagen, technically, Collins’s step-grandfather. As it turns out, this wasn’t the first time Collins had asked Mr. Steely Dan for a little help.

The video of you guys playing with Donald Fagen at the Barn made the rounds among Steely Dan fans.

Lavon Collins: Wait, really?

People were excited to see Donald onstage playing music again.

Collins: That’s really funny that it got circulated that way.

How did that appearance come about?

Collins: It was really kind of a simple thing. I’ve been playing with Donald sometimes just for fun, and he, of course, has a good feel and can play chords. I had an idea for this groove kind of thing [for the song “Words to Live By”], and then I asked Donald for some help on it, and we just did it together. So before the show, I said to him, “Hey, we need a piano player for that song,” and he just did it.

Ronan Roche: We had a dire need. We had a piano player who was going to do that whole gig with us, but then he couldn’t get off work.

Sam Cousins: So we figured our last option is Donald Fagen, I guess. [Laughs.]

Collins: Yeah. It was just a simple like, “Hey, man, we want you to play piano.”

Not a bad sub at all. Is Steely Dan a point of reference for you guys in your songwriting?

Roche: I love Steely Dan. I think we were all pretty much raised on Steely Dan.

Collins: We are inspired by Steely Dan only in the sense that I’ve asked for help from Donald sometimes with a progression here or there, or a little thing I’m working on. So in that sense, we are inspired by them, but indirectly.

Cousins: I’m not very influenced by the melodic sensibilities of Steely Dan, although I do really like the music. It’s some of the best rock music there is. “Black Cow” was the first song I ever heard, or one of them.

Growing up, Lee, in a family of musicians and being raised in and around Levon Helm Studios, that had to have been a huge influence on you.

Collins: It’s definitely influenced my music in a lot of ways. Also it’s given our band a place to play, a place to express ourselves.

Cousins: We could have started at any venue that would have us, but to have a venue that’s one of the best-sounding rooms in the world, the quality of it has allowed me to have more confidence in my playing and know what good music sounds like.

The normal progression for a teen band is to start out playing somebody’s basement.

Roche: To be fair, we did do a lot of really weird gigs when we were just a duo. Background music for art shows under stairwells, completely hidden away from the world.

Collins: That was a weird gig. It was so weird.

Lee, you were pretty young when your grandfather passed away.

Collins: He passed away in 2012. I was four. When I was little, I would sometimes sit in his lap at the drum kit, which is cool to think about.

Lavon Collins, left, and Ronan Roche, right, met each other as children at Woodstock Rock Academy.

What brought Roche Collins together initially? Did you guys grow up together?

Roche: Pretty much from the age of 10 onwards. We met at the Woodstock Rock Academy, and then started playing together in different bands that we would create at like 12 or 13. And then me and Lee, we started a band with this other guy, but it didn’t go the way that we wanted it to go, so we stopped and created a duo called Roche Collins. Then we realized that a duo wasn’t stable enough, so we brought in Sam.

Now you’re a power trio.

Cousins: It’s all the music you need.

When you were in the Rock Academy, what kind of stuff were you learning there?

Cousins: Effectively, it was a series of tribute shows. The director, Jason Bowman, he’s a very influential person in our lives. Every season he gets together this tribute show to certain groups of artists. All the kids in the school will do everything from Tina Turner to Led Zeppelin to ’80s prom songs. We ended up playing everything under the moon. We’ve learned to play not every genre equally well, but we can at least dip our toes in every genre to an extent. That’s the goal of Rock Academy is to get you comfortable with everything.

That inspired the movie School of Rock, right?

Roche: Yeah, they have movie replica rock schools all over now, but the Woodstock academy is one of the OGs.

What were the shared influences that bonded you guys?

Collins: We were inspired by Pink Floyd, but we’ve been messing around with a lot of older funk. Also, things like American Football and Jeff Buckley. Lately we’ve been playing around a little bit more with new types of harmony, more jazzy stuff.

Cousins: We also started off playing a lot of jam music, which is where a lot of the dreaminess of our sound comes in. Even if you’re not the biggest fan of jam music, it can go in a lot of interesting and expansive and vast places. So jam music was very influential on our sound as well.

Any particular jam bands?

Cousins: The Grateful Dead.

Collins: Yeah, I was a big Deadhead. It wasn’t my best phase.

Roche: Like, 13 years old, 14, 15, we were into the Grateful Dead, and then the Allman Brothers took over.

Cousins: Never really Phish or anything like that, though.

Roche: Since then we’ve kind of phased out of that jam stuff.

Collins: We still have small elements of it in our music, but we try to be more orchestral now.

Power trio: Roche, Cousins, Collins

Roche: We have such a good community around us in Woodstock—the Barn, the Colony, and the Falcon. Brendan, the production manager at the Barn and overall show manager there, he’s taken all three of us under his wing over the last couple years and allowed us to learn the whole production side of music and learn live sound mixing and all the things that tie into putting together a show. That has made us all better musicians.

Roche: We’re playing at the Falcon tonight [April 12].

Collins: We’re opening for this band called Eldorado Slim. You know Scott Sharrard? He’s a great guitar player with Little Feat. And Tony Leone’s on drums. He also plays with Little Feat. Really good band.

Roche: Upstate, especially Woodstock and the surrounding few towns, has so many amazing musical legends that are just hanging out.

I see on your website that you’re raising money to record, and people can donate on your website. How’s the fundraising coming along?

Roche: Honestly, I don’t think there’s been a single donation. [Laughs.] Maybe from my mom for like 20 bucks.

You can always count on Mom.

Collins: Always. We’ve been counting on Mom for our whole lives.

