Bruce Blackman, wearing his trademark white hat, with the other members of Starbuck

In April 1976, the song “Moonlight Feels Right,” by an obscure Atlanta band named after a character from Moby-Dick, made its debut on the Billboard Hot 100. By the middle of that summer, the first single from Starbuck would peak at number 3, and it has never really gone away. We’ve been basking in its soft, synthy glow now for half a century.

From the moment it entered the charts, “Moonlight Feels Right” was lumped into the shaggy, mid-’70s AM gold now peddled in the wee small hours on Time Life compilation infomercials. But what separates Starbuck from the likes of Bread is that beyond the music’s slick surface listeners can find sly pop subversion—a distinctive sonic palette of Moog and marimba, artfully deployed innuendo cut through with a mischievous sense of humor. Think less Air Supply, more 10cc.

Back in December 2022, Starbuck front man and songwriter Bruce Blackman spoke over the phone from his home in Georgia about the creation and long life of his career-defining hit. With the 50th anniversary of the first chart appearance of “Moonlight” approaching on April 17, it seemed high time to finally publish our conversation. Blackman goes deep on the freak accident that preceded him writing the song, his romantic pursuit of the woman who inspired the lyrics, his shoe-leather promotional campaign for radio airplay, and the rushed recording session that yielded the finest mallet solo in all of pop music history.