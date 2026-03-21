At the Academy Awards last Sunday, when Nicole Kidman announced One Battle After Another as Best Picture, the orchestra did not play a piece from Jonny Greenwood’s inventively jittery score. Instead the musicians kicked into a 54-year-old pop song from the film’s soundtrack: “Dirty Work” by Steely Dan. It seemed an inspired choice by the ceremony’s producers, the strings swelling as director Paul Thomas Anderson and his collaborators took the stage to accept the night’s top Oscar.

In One Battle, Anderson drops the needle on “Dirty Work” as the narrative leaps forward 16 years, from the incendiary days of Bob Ferguson (Leonardo DiCaprio) in the revolutionary group the French 75 to his humdrum present as a perma-stoned single parent to his teenage daughter, Willa.

I saw the film during its first week in theaters having read nothing about it, so the appearance of “Dirty Work” came as a delightful surprise. As did Bob’s subsequent reference to hanging out with a former bandmate who “bought all this old equipment from Steely Dan’s studio to try to get that sort of vintage crackling tube sound.” (PTA Danfan status: confirmed!)

At the same time, I wondered why Anderson, presumably operating with a formidable music licensing budget, had decided to pull such a well-worn track from the songbook of Walter Becker and Donald Fagen. “Dirty Work” has popped up over the years in everything from Euphoria and The Sopranos to David O. Russell’s American Hustle. Meanwhile, deeper but no less affecting cuts like “Any Major Dude Will Tell You” and “Here at the Western World” and “Any World (That I’m Welcome To)” and “Don’t Take Me Alive” and “Sign in Stranger” and “The Royal Scam” and “Home at Last” and “Time Out of Mind” and “Third World Man” all sit virtually untouched by Hollywood’s music supervisors.

But the more I thought about “Dirty Work” in relation to One Battle After Another, the more fitting it seemed. The combination of Wurlitzer electric piano and Hammond B3 organ carries an undeniable emotional charge. It’s an instant mood-setter. And although the song is told from the perspective of a guy who is some woman’s on-call side piece when her man is out of town, it nonetheless conveys the generalized sense of paranoia and resignation felt by DiCaprio’s Bob, who foresees terrible trouble but seems to have lost the desire he once had as a younger man to fight for substantive change.

After One Battle’s triumphant night at the Oscars, I was compelled to revisit other films whose soundtracks or scores include music by Becker and/or Fagen. This is not meant to be an exhaustive inventory. Some intentional omissions include You’ve Got to Walk It Like You Talk It or You’ll Lose That Beat, Peter Locke’s 1971 hippie flick, which is presumed lost (though my hunt for it continues in earnest); documentaries such as I’m Chevy Chase and You’re Not and The Kid Stays in the Picture; and the 2000 Farrelly brothers joint Me, Myself & Irene, whose soundtrack is packed with Dan covers by the likes of Wilco, Ben Folds Five, and (sigh) Smash Mouth. The list includes masterpieces and flops, romantic comedies, family fare, even experimental animation.