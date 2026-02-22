Their gold teeth: Roger Nichols, Donald Fagen, Dave Russell, Walter Becker, and Elliot Scheiner at the 2001 Grammy Awards

At the Grammy Awards on February 21, 2001, Eminem seemed to be on everybody’s mind. Protesters from GLAAD rallied outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles, holding signs featuring the high-flying rapper’s scowling face beside the words “HATE SET TO A GROOVE IS STILL HATE.”

“He’s very good at what he does, but he’s also a misogynist, a homophobe, a racist, and an anti-Semite,” said Moby, who performed during the award show with Jill Scott and Blue Man Group—a stark reminder that the events of that evening took place a full quarter century ago.

The controversy stemmed, of course, from the often twisted lyrics of Eminem’s The Marshall Mathers LP, which would ultimately take the Best Rap Album statue. Still, “When Stevie Wonder and Bette Midler announced the winner for Album of the Year at last night’s 43rd Annual Grammy Awards, the real Slim Shady was not asked to stand up. Donald Fagen and Walter Becker of Steely Dan were, after which they were handed the coveted award for Two Against Nature, their first new studio album in two decades,” Richard Skanse wrote in his Rolling Stone recap. (The other nominees included Kid A by Radiohead and Midnite Vultures by Beck.) Becker, Fagen, and their engineers would finish the night undefeated in three other categories: Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical; Best Pop Vocal Album; and Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals (for “Cousin Dupree”).

The irony seemed lost on nearly everyone that Eminem was taking flak for cooking up vile scenarios as a lyricist while Steely Dan were being rewarded for a song about a ne’er-do-well former ska keyboardist hitting on his young cousin. Jon Pareles was the rare critic to acknowledge this as something of a double standard, and he explored its contours in a New York Times column published before the 2001 Grammys:

Steely Dan’s songwriters, Walter Becker and Donald Fagen, get a free pass from the watchdogs of content because it’s understood that they are, like most artists, professional liars, otherwise known as storytellers. Mr. Becker and Mr. Fagen, like many novelists, screenwriters and playwrights, create sleazeballs and empathize enough to make them believable. … It’s widely accepted that “Janie Runaway” doesn’t mean Steely Dan endorses statutory rape. Mr. Becker and Mr. Fagen happen to be curious about how their character would coax his “wonderwaif,” about his rationalizations and self-delusions, about the ways a conscience can warp to accept repulsive actions. They also like the perverse frisson of wrapping a creepy monologue in highbrow chord changes and luxuriously nonchalant arrangements. Steely Dan’s music isn’t abrasive like hip-hop. It’s at the opposite extreme, cool and enticing. Some listeners might even find themselves singing along with deeply unsavory come-ons. The group’s audience, mostly boomer-age adults, considers itself sophisticated enough to handle a few ironies and the concept of an unreliable narrator, and the music goes down so smoothly that it seems perfectly genteel. Mr. Becker and Mr. Fagen are punctilious pop craftsmen who have spent a long time in the music business. So Steely Dan is granted literary license. … Eminem gets no such leeway. … Where Steely Dan uses insinuation and indirection, Eminem is bluntly antagonistic; where Steely Dan lives for understatement, Eminem goes for hyperbole.

A week after the Grammys, Eminem once again went for hyperbole. While collecting a Brit Award for Best International Male Artist, he made it clear he had not forgotten about his recent upset at the hands of our jazz-rock heroes. “And the winner is… Steely Dan!” the 28-year-old yelled, hoisting the trophy. “Who the fuck are Steely Dan?”

Becker and Fagen were later asked whether the Eminem hubbub had taken some of the enjoyment out of their Grammys glory. “No, it was great that he was taking the heat,” Fagen said. “We didn’t get that kind of soul-killing exposure you get when you really hit the jackpot.”

“It’s lucky for us,” Becker added, “thinking as we do, that what we do essentially defies the kind of large-scale, commercial reification that has been given to people like Eminem. We believe that finding yourself in that position tends to undercut your ability to function as artists and as human beings.”

No rock music figure before or since, one has to assume, ever uttered the words commercial reification.

“But that’s Walter—that vocabulary, that wit,” says Dave Russell, who served as chief engineer at Becker’s Maui studio, Hyperbolic Sound. “That’s why I always thought, What am I doing in this mix of intellects? I guess they just liked me.”

They certainly did, as Russell became a key member of the Steely Dan studio corps in the 1990s and early 2000s. He helped engineer Fagen’s Kamakiriad, Becker’s 11 Tracks of Whack, as well as Two Against Nature and Everything Must Go. At the 2001 Grammys, he was inside the Staples Center collecting statues alongside his Dan brethren and heading out to the parties after the ceremony. Over the phone recently from his longtime home in Maui, Russell talked about that tense and triumphant night 25 years ago when, for the first and only time, Steely Dan was the belle of the music industry ball.