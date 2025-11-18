Journalist Ken Sharp’s interviews with Walter Becker and Donald Fagen appeared in Goldmine magazine’s January 22, 1993, issue.

Because I recently entered middle age, I’ve become especially interested in the reflections on midlife that Walter Becker and Donald Fagen shared in interviews from the early 1990s as they reemerged to tour and record as men firmly in their 40s.

So much has been made of Steely Dan as music for graying suburban dads that it can be easy to forget that Walt and Don were both twentysomethings during the entirety of their unmatched six-albums-in-six-years run in the ’70s, from Can’t Buy a Thrill through Aja.

After Steely Dan went on indefinite hiatus following Gaucho in 1980, Fagen released The Nightfly in ’82 and spent much of the decade’s remainder battling an acute case of writer’s block. “I was kind of depressed and wasn’t getting many ideas,” he tells journalist Ken Sharp in the interview below. “I would work every day and just throw everything out.” (I’m endlessly fascinated by this frustrated period in the maestro’s life, not only because struggle tends to be more relatable than genius, but because it also spurred him to start writing a mischievous column for Premiere magazine and contribute music to the film adaptation of Jay McInerney’s Bright Lights, Big City.)

Eventually Fagen began going to therapy, which he would continue for nearly a decade. “I had dealt with my past superficially, I think, in The Nightfly, but it brought up a whole lot of questions which I had never really addressed,” he told the journalist Adam Sweeting in 1991. “When you’re faced with mortality, you feel like you want to find out how you got to be where you are. And if you feel unhappy, you have to make some changes.”

Fagen came out the other side with some helpful perspective on his creative impotence. “I think what happens with a lot of people is that after that initial youthful spurt, they never come out of it. They either succumb to despair or intoxicants,” he told Sweeting. “Part of it is that you have to throw off the narcissism of youth, which is your energy when you start. When that’s gone, you have to find another source.” After talking through his troubles in self-analysis, Fagen said, “I ended up with some other kind of energy different from the old youthful energy that’s working for me now.”

The interview below with Sharp finds Fagen, in his mid-40s, in the midst of a happier, more productive period as he chipped away at his second solo record, Kamakiriad. Beyond its sci-fi concept-album window dressing, Fagen explains, lies a work primarily concerned with “the problems of being in the middle of life and looking ahead with a sense of mortality, which tends to be on your mind when you get into your 40s.” In other words, Kamakiriad is Fagen’s midlife crisis album.

You may also enjoy…

Like his songwriting partner, Becker did his fair share of wrestling with personal demons during the ’80s. He decamped to Hawaii, cleaned up, got married, became a father, and began what was once described in a press release as “a process of physical and spiritual regeneration which, it is hoped, will carry him into his fourth decade and well beyond.” He started building a career as a producer, working with artists such as China Crisis and Rickie Lee Jones. But too often, he admits, he would be sitting at the recording console thinking about how he’d rather be tinkering with his solo album, a persistent daydream that seemed to him impossible to manifest.

“My problem,” he tells Sharp, “was always the fact that I was not a great singer.” But once he reached middle age, Becker realized that if he wanted to finally make something of his own, he would have to figure out how to work within his limitations. Ultimately he would have to learn to use his voice.

“I decided that there was no point in being coy about it, and there’s something about when you get to be a certain age, you’re more willing to just let it hang out, so to speak. It was just the only way for me to go,” he says. “I still think about if I could just get a singer, I could be doing this or doing that, but at this point I think I should just give it a try.”

Two years later, Becker would deliver, at age 44, the remarkable 11 Tracks of Whack, which, like Kamakiriad, is an album that could only be made by someone observing things from the unique perch of midlife, looking back at youthful indiscretions with enough distance to see them clearly and toward the future with a renewed sense of purpose.

In the summer of ’92, Becker and Fagen were on the road playing R&B dusties as part of the New York Rock and Soul Revue, the supergroup that included Michael McDonald, Boz Scaggs, Phoebe Snow, and others. Sharp caught up with Becker around the tour’s August 18 stop at the Spectrum in Philadelphia. His interview with Fagen was conducted months earlier, and portions of it first appeared in a 1992 issue of the trade magazine FMQB. Goldmine published the Q&As together in the January 22, 1993, issue, and they appear online for the first time here.

The conversations show Becker and Fagen at a moment of relative tranquility, when their best song ideas come during a brisk jog or, in Becker’s case, while taking the kids to school. At the time, Becker was married to Elinor Meadows; Fagen would wed Libby Titus the following year. At midlife, they had also come to understand the pricelessness of an old friend.

“What I learned after writing many years with Donald,” Becker says, “was that, when I suddenly didn’t have him available as a partner, I found it was difficult for me to recognize the standard of excellence that he made it possible for us to have.”

“There’s really no one else that I can imagine working with,” Fagen says of Becker, “because we see things precisely the same way.”