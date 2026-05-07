Steely Dan at the Village in 1973, during the making of Countdown to Ecstasy . Photographs from the Roger Nichols archive will be exhibited publicly for the first time during an event at the GRAMMY Museum in Los Angeles on June 3.

Cimcie Nichols couldn’t believe her eyes.

One day in August 2023, she was sorting through the archives of her father, longtime Steely Dan recording engineer Roger Nichols, who died in 2011. She removed the lid of one unfamiliar storage box, and inside she saw dozens of envelopes full of photo negatives. They were labeled in her father’s handwriting: “Steely Dan in Hollywood,” “Steely Dan Studio,” “Steely Dan Santa Monica Civic Concert,” and so on.

A former nuclear engineer and obsessive audiophile, Roger became the chief technician behind Walter Becker and Donald Fagen’s quest to make perfect-sounding albums. Less known is the informal role he assumed as Steely Dan’s archivist. He squirreled away track sheets, recording notes, and rough mixes of in-progress songs. An auto racing photographer for many years, he would occasionally pull out his camera and hit the shutter during recording sessions and concerts.

Envelopes of photo negatives in the Roger Nichols archive | Courtesy of Cimcie Nichols

After uncovering her father’s trove of photo negatives, Cimcie bought a light box and began examining the contents of each and every envelope, which totaled more than 800 images. The vast majority dated from 1972 to ’74, capturing moments in the studio throughout the making of Can’t Buy a Thrill, Countdown to Ecstasy, and Pretzel Logic, as well as a smattering of live shows.

“There was a moment when I got really emotional,” Cimcie says. “I was like, Omigod, there are hundreds of Steely Dan negatives. It was like finding treasure.”

Those photographs will be exhibited publicly for the first time during an event at the GRAMMY Museum in Los Angeles on June 3. The program, titled “Reelin' in the Early Years of Steely Dan,” includes a panel discussion, moderated by Cimcie and me, featuring founding Steely Dan guitarists Denny Dias and Jeff “Skunk” Baxter, legendary studio guitarist Dean Parks (who played on five Steely Dan albums), vocalist Royce Jones, former ABC/Dunhill A&R chief Steve Barri, and Bruce Robb, cofounder of Cherokee Studios, where Steely Dan recorded portions of Pretzel Logic.

“I’m excited to finally share my dad’s photos, hundreds of them, with the fans in a way that is thoughtful and brings together Steely Dan’s collaborators to tell the stories behind the images and celebrate the band’s origin story,” Cimcie says. Limited-edition prints will also be available for purchase.

The Nichols photo archive comes as a revelation in large part because Steely Dan, despite wide radio airplay and multi-platinum album sales, were one of the least documented popular rock groups of the 1970s. Becker and Fagen never plastered their faces on Steely Dan’s album covers, preferring to remain in the shadows. Aside from a few television appearances, virtually no footage of the group playing live during that era has been released. In photo shoots for magazines and newspapers, Becker and Fagen look to be enjoying the process about as much as they like having teeth extracted.

Roger’s candids, on the other hand, offer a view of Steely Dan like we’ve never seen them: unguarded in their natural habitat within the confines of the studio. In a series of stunning shots taken during the recording of Countdown to Ecstasy, he finds Dias, Becker, Fagen, and producer Gary Katz leaning over the mixing console, cigarettes in hand. You get a sense of both the rich creative tension and the mind-numbing tedium that was the Steely Dan recording experience.

Roger Nichols in a 1972 photo from his archive

Roger shot things that I assumed I’d never see: Fagen noodling on an electric guitar between takes on Can’t Buy a Thrill; Parks, drummer Jim Gordon, and bassist Wilton Felder laying down tracks on Pretzel Logic; drummer Jeff Porcaro, then only 19 years old, napping on a couch.

He also had an eye for the studio still-life. He found beauty in a console crowded with empty soda cans, rotary telephones, and ashtrays; knots of cables converging in a patchbay; the illuminated panels that made up the technologies of his trade.

There are some shots of Roger, too. Then in his late 20s, the California native is ruggedly handsome with fair hair and piercing blue eyes—a record exec’s idea of a rock band front man.

“I had never seen photos of him in the studio from that time,” Cimcie tells me. “There just aren’t many other photos of Steely Dan in the studio in the ’70s. This is pretty much it. No one else had a camera.”