Expanding Dan

Expanding Dan

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marc Oxborrow's avatar
Marc Oxborrow
2d

Obvious follow-up questions: Will the collection travel and is there a book in the works?

Reply
Share
1 reply
AEW21's avatar
AEW21
2d

So very cool. Does make me sad that Jimmy Hodder didn’t live to be able to look back on his time in the early years of The Dan…

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jake Malooley · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture