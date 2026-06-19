Courtesy of the Recording Academy / Photo by Rebecca Sapp, Getty Images © 2026

Early this month, I had the honor of cohosting a discussion at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles with some of the towering figures in the history of Steely Dan. The panelists included founding guitarists Denny Dias and Jeff “Skunk” Baxter, legendary session guitarist Dean Parks, vocalist extraordinaire Royce Jones, Cherokee Studios cofounder Bruce Robb, and ABC/Dunhill Records A&R chief Steve Barri. The organizer of the event and my co-moderator was Cimcie Nichols, the daughter of the late Steely Dan engineer Roger “the Immortal” Nichols.

We gathered at the sold-out Clive Davis Theater for “Reelin’ in the Early Years of Steely Dan,” the first-ever exhibition of Roger’s photographs of the band from 1972 through 1974, which Cimcie discovered a few years ago in her father’s archives. As I said in my introduction to the program, what Roger was able to capture, because of his position as a trusted audio engineer and friend, is Steely Dan like we’ve never seen them before—almost completely unguarded while in the studio and onstage. His intimate shots make you feel as if you’re right there with the musicians as they’re cutting tracks on Can’t Buy a Thrill, Countdown to Ecstasy, and Pretzel Logic.

The Grammy Museum filmed the whole event, and I’ll send the video in a newsletter once it’s available. In the meantime, I wanted to share some of my favorite stories as told by the esteemed members of the panel.