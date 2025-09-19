Stephen Bishop: a man with good taste in shirts.

One evening some years ago, Stephen Bishop was dining in a New York City restaurant when, from across the room, he spotted one of his musical heroes, Donald Fagen. The maestro was sitting at a table with his wife, Libby Titus, with whom Bishop had been acquainted during their days as upstart singer-songwriters in the 1970s.

He walked over to say hello to Titus and pay his respects to Fagen. The scene, Bishop recalls, quickly became awkward. “He wasn’t real thrilled that I had interrupted his dinner. I told him I was influenced by his music, and he was not that impressed. It was a brief encounter.”