The piano player for Roche Collins couldn’t make the gig. “So we figured our last option is Donald Fagen.”

It was really kind of a simple thing. I’ve been playing with Donald sometimes just for fun, and he, of course, has a good feel and can play chords. I had an idea for this groove kind of thing [for the song “Words to Live By”], and then I asked Donald for some help on it, and we just did it together.

When Becker and Fagen met Couric and Roker

Looking back on the show again 25 years later, it makes me realize how much has changed. Walter is gone. [Pianist] Ted Baker is gone. Cornelius is gone. At that time, I was only 21. It felt like the world was full of promise and all these things could happen to me. I was with my girlfriend in New York City. 9/11 hadn’t happened yet, and I was watching my favorite band play on live TV. It does now feel like the end of something.

In interviews conducted in the early 1990s and published online for the first time, the Steely Dan duo open up about reemerging to tour and record as middle-aged men.

“My problem,” Becker tells Sharp, “was always the fact that I was not a great singer.” But once he reached middle age, Becker realized that if he wanted to finally make something of his own, he would have to figure out how to work within his limitations. Ultimately he would have to learn to use his voice. “I decided that there was no point in being coy about it, and there’s something about when you get to be a certain age, you’re more willing to just let it hang out, so to speak.”

Listen to the Steely Dan duo’s full, restored jazz-and-conversation program broadcast in 1988 on WBAI in New York.

The newfound bootleg includes, among other things, Becker and Fagen’s introduction to the program. “We’re going to tonight try to recreate the wonderful jazz shows that we used to listen to in the early ’60s, when we were growing up,” Fagen says, as the Gene Ammons tune “Woofin' and Tweetin'” plays in the background. “This kind of music and these kind of radio shows,” Becker adds, “had a very lasting effect on our musical consciousness.”

From Donald Fagen voice clones to the quixotic quest to finish “The Second Arrangement,” artificial intelligence now permeates the Daniverse.

In dim corners of the internet, I witnessed cutting-edge technologies applied in ways that I found variously fascinating and appalling. I saw AI used to generate images of characters from Steely Dan songs (text prompt: “Who is the Gaucho, amigo?”) and extend the album covers of Countdown to Ecstasy and The Royal Scam beyond the edges of their original frames. One morning I nearly spit out my coffee when a familiar ’70s-era photo of Becker and Fagen transformed into an unsettling AI-rendered video of the songwriters tenderly embracing. I have heard synthesized Fagen vocals on everything from “Deja Vu (Uptown Baby),” Lord Tariq and Peter Gunz’s 1997 single that samples Steely Dan’s “Black Cow,” to the anti-drinking PSA “Alcohol” from McGruff’s Smart Kids Album, a Gaucho-esque 1986 cassette distributed by the Advertising Council. I have also gritted my teeth through songs generated by AIs that seem to have been trained on Steely Dan’s catalog. On Udio, a platform that spits out songs based on text prompts, a user named Mechadon made a raft of fake Dan tunes, including one apparently trolling those who feel uneasy about the creep of AI into the arts: “Who needs Donald anymore?” the Fagen clone sings. “You can make your own Steely Dan songs. That’s what your computer is for.”

In a rare recording, the Nightfly plays castaway, selecting the songs he’d want to have with him if he were stranded.

Among the many treasures White so generously donated, I found a record with a striking yellow label that contained a recording of an appearance Donald Fagen made on Desert Island Discs in the early ’90s. Hosted by the late New York radio jock Tony Pigg, the show was apparently an Americanized spin on the long-running BBC Radio program of the same name.

While taking questions on the radio in 1993, the Nightfly fielded a hilarious call from “Frank from Swales, Arizona,” whose voice sounded oddly familiar.

“Now, Gary Katz,” Frank from Swales continues, “is he as tall as he looks in some of the pictures that I’ve seen?” “Gary Katz is a homunculus,” Fagen says. “Do you know what that is, sir?” “Uh, I think I do know what that is.” “It’s a very tiny man.” “I don’t think that’s a very nice thing to say about Gary Katz,” says Frank from Swales.

In a radio interview from 1989, Becker discusses working on Jones’s album Flying Cowboys , the “essential creative spark” of a demo, and the benefits of digital studio technology.

It’s the producer’s function to provide whatever is needed to make that project happen, and I think in the case of Rickie Lee Jones, she had been writing for quite a while and she had multiple versions of some of her songs that were mutually exclusive, so we had to make some choices as to what material to use. Also, for the stuff we recorded from scratch, we had to decide on an approach—personnel and instrumentation and so on—and Rickie and I did that together, but basically she is the overall cohesiveness to her album, and it was my job to just make sure that got captured as well as possible.

Promoting their new album in 1976, Walter Becker and Donald Fagen spin records and take listeners’ questions on the London radio program Your Mother Wouldn’t Like It .

Caller: What would you say to the accusation that you’re the laziest band in the world? Fagen: The laziest band in the world? You don’t know the work it takes! We put so much work into these albums. This takes a lot of think power, you know. We’re not just kidding around. Becker: I’d like to say to whoever said that— Caller: It wasn’t me. Becker: It was someone in the English press, wasn’t it? Caller: Yeah, I don’t know who it was either. Becker: Well, we’re gonna find that person and— Fagen: Have his legs broken! You know, we know some people in Chicago.

A scroll down memory lane with Jim “Hoops” McKay, majordomo of the Dandom Digest

And so between the mailing list and newsletter I was publishing along with this other forum, Walter started interacting with the fans under pseudonyms. It was sort of a fun thing: Is that Walter, or is that not Walter? It was kind of like friendly trolling in a certain way. It was a lot of fun. At some point people would discover that it had to be Walter, and then he’d disappear. Walter was especially engaged with technology. I’m sure Donald appreciated the internet, but it was more Walter’s bag.

Give a gift subscription