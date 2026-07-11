At the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles last month, photographs of Steely Dan taken by the audio engineer Roger Nichols in the early 1970s were exhibited for the first time. “Reelin' in the Early Years of Steely Dan” also included a panel discussion with founding guitarists Denny Dias and Jeff “Skunk” Baxter, session legend Dean Parks, vocalist Royce Jones, Cherokee Studios cofounder Bruce Robb, and former ABC/Dunhill Records A&R chief Steve Barri. I had the pleasure of serving as co-moderator alongside Roger’s daughter Cimcie, who discovered the more than 800 photo negatives among her late father’s possessions in 2023.

You may also enjoy…

The Clive Davis Theater, which seats only 200, was packed. The event sold out soon after it was announced in early May. A handful of Expanding Dan subscribers managed to nab a seat, but others told me they were frustrated when they weren’t able to get a ticket or couldn’t make it to L.A. on such short notice.

“Will there be video?” they asked. “Please tell me there will be video!”

Well, I’m happy to report that the good folks at the Grammy Museum recorded the whole shebang, and for the next 24 hours the Nichols family is giving Expanding Dan subscribers early access to the video via the link below.