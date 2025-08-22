Rickie Lee Jones and Walter Becker during the making of Flying Cowboys (1989)

In late June, Expanding Dan published the audio of Walter Becker’s appearance on WEIM radio in 1989. It was notable in large part because of host Jason Wright’s unabashed glazing of his esteemed guest, which made for some rather awkward moments. At one point, as you may recall, he asks Becker, “Why do I feel so associated with your music?”

The other day I was poring over the trove of original and archival interviews that Brian Sweet incorporated into his definitive Steely Dan biography, Reelin' in the Years, when I came across a transcript of Becker’s WEIM spot. It hit me that the audio portion I’d shared represented only the final third of the conversation. That snippet left out Becker’s entire reason for going on air in the first place: to promote the release of Rickie Lee Jones’s remarkable “western supernatural” album Flying Cowboys, which he had produced as he continued to build a career for himself during Steely Dan’s hiatus.