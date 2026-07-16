Walter Becker circa Circus Money (photo by Sandrine Lee); Nicole Zuraitis and Larry Klein at EastSide Sound in New York City during the recording of The Devil I Knew

When I interviewed the producer Larry Klein earlier this year about his work on Walter Becker’s 2008 solo album Circus Money, he casually dropped the news that a song he and Becker had written during that period had finally been cut after collecting dust for 18 years.

“Walter and I were doing writing jags in New York City, L.A., and on Maui,” Klein recently told me, retracing the history of the previously unrecorded tune, “Let Us Hang,” a seductive R&B peach that nods at Sly & the Family Stone’s “Family Affair.” “We were mainly writing for Circus Money but would do other things too. We wrote some things for Madeleine Peyroux as well. We started playing around with this groove, then thought, ‘Let’s write a song for Bonnie [Raitt]!’ We had a ball writing it. We were writing in L.A., which meant that we’d set up in my kitchen each evening, drink wine and write. I had written a song with some friends called ‘The Fundamental Things’ that ended up as the title song of one of Bonnie’s albums, Fundamental, and I could easily get a song to her. I don’t think that we ever gave her the song after we finished, as I heard from her manager that she wasn’t looking for songs, and she wanted to write everything for the album that she was working on. The song just kind of hung around after that.”

Klein plucked “Let Us Hang” off the shelf and offered it to the Grammy-winning jazz vocalist and songwriter Nicole Zuraitis while producing her new album, The Devil I Knew, which will be released on Friday.

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“When I was working with Nicole, I realized that we needed some levity to balance out the group of songs, and suddenly ‘Let Us Hang’ came to mind,” Klein says. “I thought that it was a great way to finally get this song of Walter and mine out into the world.”

This week I spoke to Zuraitis about the decision to record “Let Us Hang,” her experience performing The Royal Scam with legendary drummer Bernard Purdie, and the lessons she’s gleaned from listening to the music of Walter Becker and Donald Fagen. In addition to the interview, below you’ll also have the chance to hear the original “Let Us Hang” demo, courtesy of Klein, and see the music video for the song in its exclusive world premiere.