Earlier this month Donald Fagen made a rare appearance on the internet. He was spotted in the background of a video his stepdaughter Amy Helm posted on social media to promote the Helm Family Midnight Ramble. The event is a sort of jam session in Woodstock, New York, and in the absence of new Steely Dan tour dates, Fagen has become a regular participant. In Helm’s video, he wears dark sunglasses and coolly chews gum without so much as acknowledging the presence of the camera.

At age 78, the maestro is more or less terminally offline. Walter Becker was the more internet savvy member of Steely Dan, and since his death in 2017, the band’s official online footprint has amounted to little more than a rarely updated Facebook page and a stagnant website. But even as the group has little formal web presence, they are, paradoxically, well-suited for a moment when humorous viral imagery has become cultural currency. As Alex Pappademas put it in the must-read book Quantum Criminals, “Steely Dan are an endlessly meme-able band because they’re a hilarious concept on paper—two grumpy-looking guys obsessed with making the smoothest music of all time.”

That memetic quality is among the reasons the recent Steely Dan revival, the so-called Danaissance, took root online in the early 2020s. Photographs of Becker, Fagen, and their associates make easy grist for the social media mill. Over the years I’ve developed a habit of pulling these offbeat, often low-resolution JPEGs into a folder on my computer’s desktop. The collection has grown to more than 350 images. Many of them have become familiar to denizens of the digital Daniverse.