Expanding Dan

Expanding Dan

Home
Podcast
Oral Histories
Mixtapes
Archive
About
A teen band needed a pianist. They called Donald Fagen.
The piano player for Roche Collins couldn't make the gig. "So we figured our last option is Donald Fagen."
  
Jake Malooley
1
Donald Fagen talks about 'Eminent Hipsters' with Leonard Lopate (RIP)
In a 2013 interview, Fagen discusses his memoir with the longtime New York radio host who died this week.
  
Jake Malooley
2
17:35
Donald Fagen discusses 'Sunken Condos' with Leonard Lopate (RIP)
In a 2012 interview, Fagen and Michael Leonhart talk about Fagen's fourth solo album with the longtime New York radio host who died this week.
  
Jake Malooley
2
23:45
Classic Albums—Steely Dan: Aja...now with producer commentary!
Martin R. Smith discusses the making of the 1999 rock documentary that Danfans study like the Zapruder film.
  
Jake Malooley
3
1:03:06

July 2025

June 2025

Walter Becker: 'There will always be a Steely Dan'
Listen to a radio appearance Becker made in 1989.
  
Jake Malooley
5
11:38
Jeff 'Skunk' Baxter on 'Desert Island Discs'
The former Steely Dan and Doobie Brothers guitarist spins records while sipping phantom piña coladas.
  
Jake Malooley
57:35
Donald Fagen spins '70s favorites on 'Desert Island Discs'
In a rare recording, the Nightfly plays castaway, selecting the songs he'd want to have with him if he were stranded.
  
Jake Malooley
12
55:46
The man who wrote the book on 'Aja'
Don Breithaupt, maestro of the jazz-pop group Monkey House, talks about the way Steely Dan "shows you pathways out of creative dead ends."
  
Jake Malooley
3
55:05

May 2025

© 2025 Jake Malooley
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture