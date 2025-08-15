Subscribe
A teen band needed a pianist. They called Donald Fagen.
The piano player for Roche Collins couldn't make the gig. "So we figured our last option is Donald Fagen."
Aug 15
•
Jake Malooley
204
Donald Fagen talks about 'Eminent Hipsters' with Leonard Lopate (RIP)
In a 2013 interview, Fagen discusses his memoir with the longtime New York radio host who died this week.
Aug 7
•
Jake Malooley
18
17:35
Donald Fagen discusses 'Sunken Condos' with Leonard Lopate (RIP)
In a 2012 interview, Fagen and Michael Leonhart talk about Fagen's fourth solo album with the longtime New York radio host who died this week.
Aug 7
•
Jake Malooley
11
23:45
Classic Albums—Steely Dan: Aja...now with producer commentary!
Martin R. Smith discusses the making of the 1999 rock documentary that Danfans study like the Zapruder film.
Aug 1
•
Jake Malooley
10
1:03:06
July 2025
The best of Steely Dan's old website
Collected "writhings" from SDarchive.com
Jul 25
•
Jake Malooley
12
The golden age of Web 1.0 Steely Dan fandom
A scroll down memory lane with Jim "Hoops" McKay, majordomo of the Dandom Digest
Jul 15
•
Jake Malooley
19
Playing At Songwriting With Walter Becker
“The ability to play is one of the principle criteria of mental health” -Ashley Montagu
Published on Strange Cargo
•
Jul 3
June 2025
Walter Becker: 'There will always be a Steely Dan'
Listen to a radio appearance Becker made in 1989.
Jun 26
•
Jake Malooley
13
11:38
Jeff 'Skunk' Baxter on 'Desert Island Discs'
The former Steely Dan and Doobie Brothers guitarist spins records while sipping phantom piña coladas.
Jun 20
•
Jake Malooley
15
57:35
Donald Fagen spins '70s favorites on 'Desert Island Discs'
In a rare recording, the Nightfly plays castaway, selecting the songs he'd want to have with him if he were stranded.
Jun 12
•
Jake Malooley
23
12
55:46
The man who wrote the book on 'Aja'
Don Breithaupt, maestro of the jazz-pop group Monkey House, talks about the way Steely Dan "shows you pathways out of creative dead ends."
Jun 6
•
Jake Malooley
18
55:05
May 2025
Barney Hurley was always Steely Dan's number one fan
The English musician, who recently died, spread the gospel of his jazz-rock heroes with an evangelical fervor, through his own finely crafted songs and…
May 27
•
Jake Malooley
20
51:00
